Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Grows By 1,500.0%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIIAW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

