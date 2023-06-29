Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.40

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 15442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 249.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

