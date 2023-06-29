Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 4.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 67,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,128,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $529.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $235,104 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

