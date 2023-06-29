MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 5.5%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 54,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 89,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $267,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

