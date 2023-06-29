Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 6.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 36,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 163,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 678.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

