Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.07. 44,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 297,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

