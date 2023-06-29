Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.44

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 135070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

