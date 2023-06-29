Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.44

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLFree Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 135070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.