Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF):

6/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00.

5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00.

5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00.

5/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

