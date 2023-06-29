Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF):
- 6/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/17/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/26/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00.
- 5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.45.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.
