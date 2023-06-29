CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading Down 2.7%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.96 and last traded at $172.09. 169,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 900,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.