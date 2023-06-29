Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 3.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. 44,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 418,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $785.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

