Insider Buying: Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Insider Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Free Report) insider Peter Murray bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,685.00 ($9,123.33).

Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Peter Murray bought 20,000 shares of Imperial Pacific stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,000.00).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Peter Murray bought 22,450 shares of Imperial Pacific stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$28,062.50 ($18,708.33).

Imperial Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Imperial Pacific

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.