Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 9,097 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

