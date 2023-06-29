Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 2.9%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 70,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 700,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

