Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 3.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 41,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 243,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $879.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $296,240 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,325.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

