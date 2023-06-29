Nordex (NRDXF) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nordex to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Nordex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordex N/A N/A 29.31 Nordex Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 634.83

Analyst Recommendations

Nordex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Nordex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nordex Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

Nordex currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.22%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Nordex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nordex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordex N/A N/A N/A Nordex Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Summary

Nordex competitors beat Nordex on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

