Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Head-To-Head Review

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 3 6 0 2.36

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9,828.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -58.65 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.68 $5.97 billion $3.72 15.03

This table compares Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.78% 15.38% 6.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

(Free Report)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark. In addition, it leases intellectual property and related products. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

