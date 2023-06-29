Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Head-To-Head Review

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and Heritage Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.08 Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.81 $15.49 million $0.48 7.40

Profitability

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon M&A Center. Nihon M&A Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nihon M&A Center and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon M&A Center 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Nihon M&A Center.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Nihon M&A Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon M&A Center

(Free Report)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Heritage Global

(Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.