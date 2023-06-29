Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Head to Head Analysis

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.40 8.33 United Security Bancshares $52.97 million 2.08 $15.69 million $1.13 5.72

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeffersonville Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 14.79% 1.47% United Security Bancshares 33.79% 17.51% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

