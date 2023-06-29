Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 16,760 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $275,869.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,528,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,611,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NVCT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.37. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma



Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

