DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,533,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DASH opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

