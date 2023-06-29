Critical Analysis: Procaps Group (PROC) vs. Its Peers

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Free Report) is one of 958 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Procaps Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Procaps Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group 8.01% -355.69% 7.10% Procaps Group Competitors -3,972.17% -865.47% -36.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Procaps Group Competitors 4330 15446 40817 740 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procaps Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 150.87%. Given Procaps Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Procaps Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Procaps Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procaps Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group $409.92 million $42.54 million 12.00 Procaps Group Competitors $1.66 billion $182.77 million -1.84

Procaps Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Procaps Group. Procaps Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

