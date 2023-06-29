Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Free Report) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72% Starbucks 10.46% -41.99% 12.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A Starbucks $32.25 billion 3.51 $3.28 billion $3.08 32.02

Risk & Volatility

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Starbucks 0 12 12 0 2.50

Starbucks has a consensus target price of $110.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Starbucks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starbucks beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation has company-operated and licensed stores in North America and internationally. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

