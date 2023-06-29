La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head to Head Survey

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) and La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and La Française des Jeux Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 140.65% 3.52% 0.65% La Française des Jeux Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.47 $3.68 billion $38.58 1.76 La Française des Jeux Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Light & Wonder and La Française des Jeux Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Light & Wonder and La Française des Jeux Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 3 3 0 2.29 La Française des Jeux Société anonyme 2 0 0 0 1.00

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $64.22, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats La Française des Jeux Société anonyme on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

