VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 933.1% in June

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 933.1% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

