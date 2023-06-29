Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 198% compared to the average daily volume of 7,228 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSLL opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

