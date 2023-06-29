Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 45,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,943,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

