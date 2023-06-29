Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 17,984 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

