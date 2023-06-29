UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 903.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Price Performance
NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. UTime has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.40.
UTime Company Profile
