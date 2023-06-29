Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Increases By 2,199.0%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 2,199.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

