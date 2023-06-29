GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 31,103 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $70.02 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

