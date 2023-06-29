STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 10.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 79.67% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

