Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 31,168 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,497,622.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.1 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.