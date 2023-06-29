iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a growth of 2,066.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance
UAE stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.03.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
