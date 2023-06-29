iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a growth of 2,066.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

UAE stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

