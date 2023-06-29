Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Increases By 365.6%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 365.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

