IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director M Kathleen Behrens Acquires 112,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.04. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.