US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 73.3% in June

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

