Craig D. Apolinsky Sells 16,950 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of GMS

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GMS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.