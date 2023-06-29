U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
USGOW opened at $2.85 on Thursday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.83.
About U.S. GoldMining
