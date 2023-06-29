U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

USGOW opened at $2.85 on Thursday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

About U.S. GoldMining

Featured Stories

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

