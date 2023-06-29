ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,202 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,405,074.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CEM stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $9,527,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 175,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.