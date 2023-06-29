Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 638,301 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

OXY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

