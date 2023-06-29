Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 608,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 580,240 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

