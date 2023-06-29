Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
