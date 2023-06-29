Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 335749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

