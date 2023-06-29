AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,371,887 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $4,245,677.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,478,336 shares in the company, valued at $188,806,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:APE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

