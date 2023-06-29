Jim C. Walton Sells 581,908 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

