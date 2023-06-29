Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.46

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 363623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,929 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.