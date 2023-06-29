Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.74

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.74 and last traded at $154.63, with a volume of 117916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

