ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 336,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 198,503 shares.The stock last traded at $3.12 and had previously closed at $2.98.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
