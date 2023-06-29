Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $584.62

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $584.62, but opened at $569.21. Atrion shares last traded at $602.59, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.00.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atrion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

