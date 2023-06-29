Insider Buying: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,930,870 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 2,930,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $10,990,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,635,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,382,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $3.28 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $306.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.71.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Separately, SVB Securities increased their price target on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AlloVir by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

